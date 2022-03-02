Voya Investment Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS stock opened at $244.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.