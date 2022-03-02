Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

