Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

