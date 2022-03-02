Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,479 shares of company stock worth $2,540,247. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

