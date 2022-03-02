Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,606 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.