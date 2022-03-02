Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.19. Vroom shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 155,484 shares.

The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.