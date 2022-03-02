VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. VSE has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $585.51 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Get VSE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.