Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.