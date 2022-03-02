Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Get Rating)
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
