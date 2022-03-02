Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE:WM opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

