Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

