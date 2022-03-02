Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WSTG opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
