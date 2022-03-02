Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSTG opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

