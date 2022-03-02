Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

