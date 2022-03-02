Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

