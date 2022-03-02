Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.