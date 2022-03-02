Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

