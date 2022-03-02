Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE:MP opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

