Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.14 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $438.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.