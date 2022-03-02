Wedbush Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $5.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

