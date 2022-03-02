Wedbush Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,756 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,222. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
