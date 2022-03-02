Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marchex (MCHX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/22/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

