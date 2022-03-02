Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 887.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 4.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

