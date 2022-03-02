Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 90,413 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

