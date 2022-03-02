Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,317,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337,469 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.