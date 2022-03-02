Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Lakeland Industries worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

