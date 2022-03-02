Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,351 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,001.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 484,676 shares during the last quarter.

RADI opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

