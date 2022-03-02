Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

