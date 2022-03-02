Wells Fargo & Company Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $33.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

