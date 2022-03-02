Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Overweight

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,427.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,575.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,756.75. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

