Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 106,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

