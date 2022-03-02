Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter.

