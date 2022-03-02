Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE WRN opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

