Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $111,052.34 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WLK traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 5,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

