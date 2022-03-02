Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $111,052.34 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:WLK traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 5,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
