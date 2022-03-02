Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,801,000 after purchasing an additional 265,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

WPM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 55,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,646. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

