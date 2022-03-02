Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,510.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,510 ($47.10) and last traded at GBX 3,497 ($46.92), with a volume of 2714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,330 ($44.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($49.64) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,050.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,074.58. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

