Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,652.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,652 ($35.58) and last traded at GBX 2,674 ($35.88), with a volume of 101545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,701 ($36.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.58) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($50.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,059.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

