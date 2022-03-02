Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Whitestone REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.32. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

