William Blair Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of KRYS opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

