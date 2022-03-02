Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

