Willis Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CDK Global by 34.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

