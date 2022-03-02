Wolves of Wall Street 1-Day Volume Tops $2,217.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for about $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $153,875.83 and approximately $2,217.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

