World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

INT stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.08.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

