Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Worley has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $9.75.

WYGPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

