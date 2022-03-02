Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.65 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and approximately $295.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $44,406.66 or 0.99810932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00276171 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,262 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

