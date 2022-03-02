W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to announce $146.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.91 million to $164.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 115,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,044. The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.27.
About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
