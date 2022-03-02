WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 2,715,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The firm has a market cap of $672.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

