WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.05. WW International shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 20,297 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WW. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a market cap of $739.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

