Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.