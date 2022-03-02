Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

