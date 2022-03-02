Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPER. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

