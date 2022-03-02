XR Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $98.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.